Kathy Griffin Fired from CNN New Year’s Eve Gig Following Presidential Decapitation Photo Scandal

CNN has announced that comedian Kathy Griffin will no longer appear on its New Year’s Eve special after she went public with a photo of herself holding what was intended to look like President Donald Trump‘s decapitated head.

“CNN has terminated our agreement with Kathy Griffin to appear on our New Year’s Eve program,” the network’s communications team tweeted on Wednesday, one day after the gory photo surfaced and sparked outrage from both liberals and conservatives, including the president himself and First Lady Melania Trump.

Griffin was known for co-hosting CNN’s New Year’s Eve show alongside Anderson Cooper.

The comic apologized for the controversial photo shortly after it posted on Tuesday, acknowledging that she “crossed the line” and “went way too far.”

In an initial statement released Wednesday morning, CNN said: “We found what she did disgusting and offensive. We are pleased to see she has apologized and asked that the photos be taken down. We are evaluating our New Year’s Eve coverage and have made no decisions at this time.”

