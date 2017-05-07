Kate Middleton Puts Her Farming Skills to Work by Feeding a Little Lamb

Kate Middleton doesn’t need to be with Prince George and Princess Charlotte to show off her maternal side. The Duchess of Cambridge was all kinds of cute during a trip to a Gloucestershire farm on Wednesday. Dressed casually in olive pants, a navy sweater, and a khaki jacket, Kate appeared to have a blast while visiting the Farms for City Children charity, which provides inner-city kids with the opportunity to live and work on a farm for a week. Aside from touring the grounds, the mother of two had a particularly adorable encounter with one of the farm’s furry animals as she casually fed a lamb with a bottle. The recent appearance is particularly special for Kate, as she revealed in September that she’d secretly like to be “a young farmer” and is teaching Prince George and Princess Charlotte about the farm at the family’s country home in Norfolk.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Kate-Middleton-Feeding-Lamb-Pictures-May-2017-43498744

