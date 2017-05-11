Kate Hudson and Boyfriend Danny Fujikawa Make Their Couple Debut at Snatched Premiere

Kate Hudson and boyfriend Danny Fujikawa are official!

The couple made their red carpet debut on Wednesday at the Hollywood premiere of Snatched at the Regency Village Theatre in Westwood, California.

Hudson, 38, was chic in a custom black fringed silk scarf blouse with black-and-silver leopard crystal-embroidered lace pants by Michael Kors.

Fujikawa looked sharp, thanks to his girlfriend, who documented his getting-ready process on Snapchat. “Baby, you look so handsome,” Hudson said in one of the videos she shared before the premiere.

FROM PEN: Goldie Hawn Says Son Oliver Hudson Nearly Died at 1 Day Old

Watch The Jess Cagle Interview: Goldie Hawn, available now on the new People/Entertainment Weekly Network (PEN). Go to people.com/PEN, or download the PEN app on your favorite device.

Romance rumors first started after the pair were spotted kissing during an L.A. lunch date in March.

Since then, they’ve been inseparable. They took their budding romance to New York City on March 25, where they had a night out in Tribeca. In late April, Fujikawa also celebrated Hudson’s birthday with her famous pals, including actor Robert Pattinson.

It appears Fujikawa fits right into Hudson’s hipster lifestyle. “Kate’s a free spirit who has always been attracted to musicians,” a source previously told PEOPLE. “But Danny also appeals to her because he is talented, bright and cosmopolitan like she is.”

So are wedding bells in the future? Not quite. “Kate’s enjoying herself,” says the first source. “At this point, it’s not serious.”

Also at the premiere were Amy Schumer and Hudson’s parents, Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell. Hawn, 71, wore custom black-and-silver cheetah sequined stretch-tulle peekaboo gown also by Michael Kors.

Snatched is in theaters May 12.

Via: http://people.com/celebrity/kate-hudson-danny-fujikawa-couple-debut/

Share

More Celebrity News: