Kardashian Hairstylist Jen Atkin on Turning Her First L.A. Home into an ‘All-White, Jetsons’ Wonder: ‘I Was Definitely Crying a Lot’

“My problem is I change my mind every five weeks,” says celebrity hair guru Jen Atkin of her major home renovation.

“I’d be like, ‘Oh I want it to be totally minimal’ and then I’d be like, ‘Oh wait, I just traveled somewhere and I want it to be like Morocco now,” she tells archdigest.com.

Luckily, the first-time homeowner, whose clients include Chrissy Teigen, Olivia Culpo, and several Kardashians, has husband Mike Rosenthal, a director and photographer, to reel her in. “I don’t have an opinion until I really have an opinion,” Atkin says. “Mike really kept us on track with our original vision.”

Of the inspiration for the home’s super modern styling, the maneaddicts.com founder admits, “We don’t have kids yet, so this is our last time to have an all-white Jetsons-type house. So we’re living it up.”

The overhaul involved reworking the floor plan, saving a collapsing ceiling and modernizing the midcentury updates that had been made to the original 100-year-old house.

“It’s just so hard because life is so chaotic,” Atkins says. “So when your living situation is chaos . . . I’ve got to tell you, I don’t cry ever, and I was definitely crying a lot in January.”

But the pair prevailed by facing their renovation challenges head on — including going through 40 different flooring samples and living out of a storage unit while couch and hotel surfing — and now have their first “really nice house.”

As for those tears along the way? In hindsight, Atkins has a sunnier outlook on the process: “I feel like it was the universe making us really appreciate it.”

