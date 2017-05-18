Bachelorette alum Kaitlyn Bristowe no longer has those handy profiles to help her keep her ages straight.

Bristowe hilariously mixed up the age of her fiancé Shawn Booth, to whom she got engaged during her season of the reality show, on his latest birthday.

On Instagram, Bristowe shared a photo of a perplexed Booth and their pooch Doodle posing next to helium balloons that made the number “32.”

Wrote the 31-year-old, “Doodle is just as confused as Shawn. Turns out he’s 31. Fiancé fail. Happy Birthday Shawn B. #Whoops.”

Bristowe and Booth recently celebrated the two-year anniversary of their engagement and addressed when they’ll walk down the aisle.

“Cheers to the longest engagement ever,” she wrote on Instagram. “I like that we don’t feel pressure, I like that we have taken our time, I like that we still don’t have a date set, and I kind of like you.”

She added, “Best 2 years ever.”

Booth shared his own sweet message, writing, “I am one lucky guy to have been able to spend the last two years of my life with this beautiful, intelligent, funny, strong, and bad ass woman!”

A new season of The Bachelorette, featuring the newly confirmed engagement of Rachel Lindsay, premieres Monday at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

