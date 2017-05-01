Kail Wants The TRUTH! Lowry Takes A DNA Test As Her Third Baby Daddy Scandal EXPLODES

Well, fans didn’t see this one coming!

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry shocked fans this weekend by revealing that she is doing an ancestry DNA test! “So excited for this,” she captioned the photo.

And after she completed it, she still had the same amount of excitement!

As Teen Mom fans may know, Kail is expecting her third child this summer with her third baby daddy. She has yet to reveal the mystery man’s identity and following her shocking announcement, her publicist, Casi Densmore-Koon, told RadarOnline.com that she will announce it when she is ready. “The father is a friend Kail was briefly dating,” she said. “This was Kail’s choice and she is 100% happy. Kail can’t wait to welcome the new addition to her family this summer.”

Even though Kail has yet to confirm his identity, she has been dropping multiple hints on social media. She accidentally said the name Chris during an Instagram live and calls the bump, Baby Lo. Fans believe that her friend, Chris Lopez, is the father.

More recently, fans speculated that Love and Hip Hop star Peter Gunz is the baby’s father, but they both shot down those rumors.

What do you think of Kail’s DNA test? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section!

