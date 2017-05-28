Justin Timberlake and Jimmy Fallon “Bro-Biking” Together Looks as Hilarious as It Sounds

A post shared by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on May 27, 2017 at 1:05pm PDT

Justin Timberlake and Jimmy Fallon have been making us laugh for years with their quirky friendship, and their latest adventure is no different. On Saturday, Justin shared a hilarious video of him and Jimmy riding a tandem bike, or, as Justin put it, “bro-biking,” in the Hamptons. Between the bike bell and Jimmy’s reaction, we can’t stop laughing — and you won’t be able to, either.

