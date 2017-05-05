Josh Abbott Welcomes Daughter Emery Farryn

Josh Abbott is getting in “Touch” with his paternal side!

The Josh Abbott Band frontman, 37, just became a first-time dad to a daughter with girlfriend Taylor Parnell, 24, his rep confirms to PEOPLE exclusively.

Born Friday, May 5, around 1 a.m. in Austin, Texas, Emery Farryn Abbott weighed 6 lbs., 13 oz., and measured 19 inches long.

According to the couple, their baby girl’s name means “brave adventure.”

“We wanted to do something similar with a girl name to how my brother named his daughter Eisley Dawn, which means ‘Cheerful Beginnings,’ ” the country star tells PEOPLE. “And the word ‘brave’ is a word I used to describe Taylor in a song I wrote for her, ‘I’m Your Only Flaw,’ on the new album coming out this year.”

Emery is less than a day old, but she has already made a huge impact on both her parents’ lives.

“Taylor and I are so in love with our baby girl already,” says the proud new dad. “Hard to explain it unless you’ve experienced it, but Emery has already changed me as a man.”

He adds, “I’m so excited to show her love and all the life lessons she’ll need to conquer this world.”

The band kicked off their Live It While You Got It Tour Tuesday, but after just the initial show in College Station, Texas, Abbott announced on Twitter Thursday that the next two shows would be rescheduled.

“Thank you for your understanding! More news to come soon!” the “Amnesia” crooner wrote.

The Live It While You Got It Tour resumes Saturday in Stillwater, Oklahoma, and runs through July 30 with a concluding stop in Mountain Home, Idaho. The band is currently scheduled to play on four dates in Louisiana, Texas, Colorado, and Nevada following the tour wrap.

