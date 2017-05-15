John Legend’s Mother’s Day Tribute to Chrissy Teigen Will Make Your Heart Full

A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on May 14, 2017 at 2:21am PDT

John Legend is currently busy with his Darkness and Light tour with Chrissy Teigen and baby Luna, but on Sunday, the R&B crooner took some time to pay tribute to his wife on Mother’s Day. Along with a gorgeous throwback snap of Chrissy and Luna walking on a lawn, John wrote, “Happy Mother’s Day to my wonderful wife. Luna is so fortunate to have a mom that loves her so deeply and brings her so much joy. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.” John also chose to honor his mom, Phyllis Stephens, and Chrissy’s mom, Vilailuck Teigen, calling them “Luna’s awesome grandmothers.”

Happy Mother’s Day to Luna’s awesome grandmothers too!!

A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on May 14, 2017 at 2:30am PDT

