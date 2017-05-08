John Cena and Nikki Bella Couldn’t Keep Their Hands Off Each Other at the MTV Movie and TV Awards Tweet cgadmin

View all posts by cgadmin →

John Cena and Nikki Bella brought the sexy to the MTV Movie and TV Awards. The hot couple posed for photos before taking their seats to enjoy the star-studded show, where John also presented an award. Their date-night appearance proved John and Bella are still riding high after his epic proposal at WrestleMania 33 last month. If these photos aren’t enough hotness for you, be sure to check out John and Bella’s naked dancing video, because you know you want to.

42528041

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/John-Cena-Nikki-Bella-2017-MTV-Movie-TV-Awards-43511478

Share

More Celebrity News: