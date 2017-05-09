Jodie Sweetin’s Ex-Fiancé Justin Hodak Could Face More Than 6 Years in Prison

Jodie Sweetin‘s ex-fiancé Justin Hodak could face over six years in prison, PEOPLE confirms.

Spokesman Greg Risling for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office tells PEOPLE Hodak pled no contest to one count of intimidation of a witness and one count of possession of an assault weapon during a court appearance in Van Nuys, California on Friday.

He was found guilty on both felony charges and immediately sentenced to five years of formal probation, 120 days in county jail, 52 weeks of diversion classes and 60 days of electronic monitoring via ankle bracelet, says Risling. Sweetin was also granted a five-year protective order against Hodak.

Hodak also received a six-year, eight-month suspended prison sentence, which means if he does not comply with the terms of his sentencing and his probation, he could receive six years and eight months in prison.

RELATED VIDEO: Jodie Sweetin’s Ex Arrested for Third Time in Nine Days

In March, Sweetin, 35, was granted a temporary restraining order against Hodak, one day before a rep for the actress announced the couple’s split after a year-long engagement. According to the documents obtained by PEOPLE, Hodak was required to stay at least 100 yards away from her, her home, her job, her vehicle, her childrens’ school. The order also mandated that Hodak not contact her either directly or indirectly.

Days after Sweetin was granted the restraining order, Hodak was arrested and charged with violating the order after he was seen by police driving in front of her Los Angeles home.

Sweetin was previously granted protection for her two children — daughters Beatrix Coyle, 6, and Zoie Herpin, 8 — her mother, Janice Sweetin, 67, her father, Sam Sweetin, 82, and her assistant, Lauren Hussey, 29.

Entertainment Tonight was the first to report Hodak’s sentencing.

Via: http://people.com/crime/jodie-sweetin-justin-hodak-could-face-six-years-prison/

Share

More Celebrity News: