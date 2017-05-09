Jimmy Kimmel Hits Back at Critics of His Emotional Healthcare Monologue

During his first show back from paternity leave, Jimmy Kimmel fired back at a few politicians (namely, New Gingrich) regarding his emotional monologue about his newborn son Billy‘s open heart surgery and the GOP’s recent healthcare repeal.

“One week ago tonight, I made an emotional speech -– that was seen by millions -– and as a result of my powerful words, Republicans in Congress had second thoughts about repeal and replace, they realized that what is right is right -– and I saved health insurance in America!” Kimmel, 49, said during Monday’s opening monologue. “Oh, I didn’t? They voted against it anyway? I really need to pay more attention to the news.”

The father of four thanked his fans and supporters and was particularly moved by the donations made to the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles in the last week. “What a humbling outpouring of support. So many people made donations to CHLA and my wife and I are very grateful for them, Kimmel said. “Our plan is to send a card to everyone who made a donation and there were a lot, so you might be getting those at Christmas time.”

But Kimmel also made mention of some negative comments he received, zeroing in on the former Speaker of the House, Newt Gingrich.

Responding to comments Gingrich made during an interview with Fox News on Sunday (where Gingrich said that hospitals would never turn away a sick baby in an emergency) Kimmel fired back, saying, “Yes, it is true that if you have an emergency they will do an operation, and that’s terrific if your baby’s health problems are all solved during that one visit. The only problem is that never, ever happens.”

He continued, “We’ve had a dozen doctor’s appointments since our son had surgery. You have a cardiologist, a pediatrician, the surgeons, some kids need an ambulance to transport them – and that doesn’t even count parents who have to miss work for all this stuff.”

Kimmel said of Gingrich, “The double layers of Spanx are restricting the blood flow to his brain.” And he concluded by saying, “There’s a reason he’s named after a lizard and that was it.”

Last week, Kimmel announced he was going on a week-long paternity leave following his son Billy’s birth on Apr. 21. During his brief hiatus from hosting the ABC late-night program, House Republicans voted on Thursday to repeal Obamacare, and made good on a seven-year campaign promise that would dramatically reduce the number of Americans with health insurance.

RELATED VIDEO: Jimmy Kimmel Tearfully Reveals Newborn Son Billy Underwent Open Heart Surgery

In his previous monologue, Kimmel broke down in tears as he recalled how his son underwent life-threatening open heart surgery. During his speech, he made a plea to politicians on both sides of the political aisle could come together so that Americans could have access to healthcare.

And in happier news, Kimmel gave a health update on his son, who is now “doing very well.”

“He’s eating, he is getting bigger. He is sleeping well. He can read now – which they say is unusual for a child his age,” he joked about his 2-week-old child. “What a – humbling outpouring of support. So many people – made donations to CHLA – and my wife and I are very grateful.”

Via: http://people.com/babies/jimmy-kimmel-healthcare-monologue/

Share

More Celebrity News: