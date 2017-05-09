Jimmy Kimmel Gives an Update on His Newborn Son’s Heart Condition

After revealing that his newborn son, William, is battling a serious heart condition, Jimmy Kimmel returned to his late-night show on Monday night with some good news to share. Billy is “doing very well,” eating, sleeping, and getting bigger. He also thanked those who made donations to the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles following his monologue, but also called out those who “had not-so-nice things to say online.” “I can’t even count the number of times I’ve been called an ‘out-of-touch Hollywood elitist creep’ this week,” he said. “Which, I have to say, I kind of appreciate because, when I was a kid, we had to drink powdered milk because we couldn’t afford the liquid variety. Our orange juice came frozen out of a can; it would squeeze out.”

Jimmy previously stated that that Billy underwent one of likely three open-heart surgeries a few days after he was born on April 21 and that he had to be hooked up to numerous IVs after the procedure. His wife, Molly McNearney, also spoke out by sharing a precious snap of Jimmy and Billy on Twitter, writing, “I am thankful to love and be loved by these two brave guys. Both criers.” We’re happy to hear Billy is doing better!

