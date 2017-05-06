Jennifer Lopez’s New Song Will Be Stuck in Your Head All Damn Day

What ☔️ rain??? #lifeisbeautiful #musicanueva #pronto #amoramoramor❤

Jennifer Lopez is feeling high on love. The 47-year-old entertainer recently uploaded a video dancing and lip syncing along to a new song off her upcoming Spanish album, produced by her ex-husband Marc Anthony. In the one-minute snippet, J Lo (who’s currently in a new romantic relationship with baseball player Alex Rodriguez) sings about feeling like she’s flying when she’s making “love, love, love.” Sounds like a Summer jam in the making to us. Press play on the video above to hear why this song will be stuck in your head all day long.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/latina/Jennifer-Lopez-Listening-New-Spanish-Song-Video-43507480

