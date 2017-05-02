Jennifer Lopez Reveals the Top Secret to Her Always-Amazing Style

Jennifer Lopez can never do wrong with her fashion choices and know she’s opening up about how she chooses all those looks we obsesses over. The star, who looked like a million bucks, spoke with Vogue’s André Leon Talley on her way into the event about how she chooses her outfits.

“It always has to be interesting and sexy,” she said in the video interview. Well, consider J Lo’s goal accomplished, because we couldn’t pick any two more perfect words to describe her 2017 style. Watch the video above to see what else she had to say — and get a glimpse at her date, Alex Rodriguez.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/latina/Jennifer-Lopez-Style-Secret-43494979

