Jennifer Lawrence Defends THIS Leaked Striptease Video

Jennifer Lawrence is speaking out after a video of her dancing raunchily (and shirtlessly) hit RadarOnline.com.

“Look, nobody wants to be reminded that they tried to dance on a stripper pole by the internet,” she wrote in a Facebook post. “It was one of my best friend’s birthdays and I dropped my paranoia guard for one second to have fun.”

But while she was not thrilled that someone had captured her striptease on camera, she insisted she wasn’t sorry about her dancing. “I’m not going to apologize, I had a BLAST that night,” she said. “Ps that’s not a bra it’s an Alexander Wang top and I’m not gonna lie, I think my dancing [is] pretty good. Even with no core strength.”

Whatever you say, girl!

