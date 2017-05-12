Jennifer Aniston kicked her weekend off early with some retail therapy.

The actress, 48, was spotted shopping in Los Angeles on Thursday. She was seen loading bags into her car after hitting up a few stores.

The Friends alum looked casual for the day out, wearing a white T-shirt paired with army green pants and matching booties. She kept her hair down around her face and wore minimal makeup.

From Coinage: See Where 6 Stars Were Before They Were Famous

Earlier this week, Aniston joked about how technology would have ruined Friends if it were made today.

“We were jokingly saying that if Friends was created today, you would have a coffee shop full of people that were just staring into iPhones,” shares Aniston. “There would be no actual episodes or conversations.”

Via: http://people.com/movies/jennifer-aniston-has-some-early-weekend-fun-with-a-casual-shopping-day/

