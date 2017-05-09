Jason Momoa Bikes on the Beach, Because He Can Do Whatever the F*ck He Wants

Jason Momoa has been busy filming Aquaman in Australia lately, and ironically, our thirst for the star continues to grow with every new photo we see of him. After stepping out shirtless and showing off his insane muscles with his equally large trainer, the father of two squeezed in a little personal time on Saturday. Jason hit the beach in a less-than-typical sense when he rode a bike around the sand and snapped a few photos of the beautiful water. Since the actor is so large and sexy, seeing him be at one with nature and taking in Australia’s beautiful scenery is kind of a hilarious sight to behold. If he were to post his personal photos of the beach on Instagram, we imagine the captions being something along the lines of, “Life moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it,” or, “All I need are some tasty waves and a cool buzz, and I’m fine.”

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Jason-Momoa-Riding-Bike-Australia-May-2017-43513802

