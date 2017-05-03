Janet Jackson Confirms Her Split From Wissam Al Mana in a Video to Her Fans

Janet Jackson doesn’t have anything to hide from her fans. Just a few months after welcoming her first child, son Eissa, the singer posted a special message to YouTube on Monday. Aside from gushing about her beautiful, loving, and happy baby boy, she also confirmed that she is getting a divorce from her husband of almost five years and Eissa’s father, Wissam Al Mana. “I just want to keep it real with you guys for a quick second,” she began. “Yes, I separated from my husband. We are in court and the rest is in God’s hands.” Not wanting to end things on a sad note, Janet also revealed the exciting news that she is going back on the road this September after delaying her Unbreakable world tour to expand her family.

