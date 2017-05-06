Ivanka Trump Reportedly Cried When She Heard the P*ssy Tape

Since her father’s election, Ivanka Trump has been painted as a moderate force in the White House. Whether or not Trump’s policy positions influence or align with her father’s has yet to be proven, but Trump’s attempts to sway her father are detailed in a recent New York Times profile. Of the many tidbits revealed about their relationship, one stands out the most.

When the now-infamous tape of her father bragging about grabbing women “by the p*ssy” was leaked by The Washington Post during the campaign, Trump was reportedly distraught. As any child whose father’s gloating about sexual assault is heard across the world might do, Trump was driven to tears, according to sources who were present at the damage control meetings in Trump Tower.

After the tape was leaked, campaign staffers convened to discuss a response; Trump “made an emphatic case for a full-throated apology,” reports The Times. However, her father seemed unwilling to apologize: “As she spoke, Mr. Trump remained unyielding. His daughter’s eyes welled with tears, her face reddened, and she hurried out in frustration,” according to The Times.

While the now-president eventually apologized, his positions have continued to be less than supportive of women — a cause that is supposedly his daughter’s focus. Though Ivanka Trump “can effectively convey criticism to a man who often refuses it from others, and can appeal to him to change his mind,” it’s unclear whether her influence has actually produced results.

Trump’s sway has, however, produced failures: her meeting with Planned Parenthood was unproductive, she has been unable to persuade her father to consider climate science, and she did not prevent her father’s widely criticized travel ban despite her seemingly tolerant image.

According to her younger brother Eric, Trump was able to convince her father of one position: responding to the chemical attacks in Syria, which killed several children with a controversial airstrike.

Trump is at least aware of her political inexperience. According to The Times profile, Trump is determined to be “proactive” about the “type of change and reform that [she] would like to see happen.” Trump is also cognizant of her critics. “In the short run I’ll have missteps, and, in some cases, I’ll take shots that I could have avoided if I had publicly said what I think,” Trump told The Times.

