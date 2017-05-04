Iowa Student Speaks Out After Fall from Balcony at Fraternity Formal Left Her Paralyzed: ‘People Think They’re Invincible’

The story of University of Iowa freshman Kamil Jackowski’s death during his fraternity formal last weekend hit close to home for Mackenzie Wollenzien, who is paralyzed from the chest down after falling from a balcony while attending a similar event last year.

Jackowski was found unresponsive around 7 a.m. on April 30 in a room at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri, where he had been attending a formal for his fraternity, Sigma Chi, according to the Iowa City Press-Citizen. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

“I immediately thought (of) his poor family,” Wollenzien told the outlet. “Because I had to see firsthand what my parents went through and how they reacted to my whole accident and everything, and so I can’t even imagine what his family is going through.”

On April 23, 2016, the 22-year-old former University of Iowa student was attending the Delta Chi fraternity formal, also at the Lake of the Ozarks. At the time, she thought of the boozy getaway as a way to blow off steam from school with friends.

“It kind of felt like a mini-vacation,” she said.

But after a day of drinking, Wollenzien and her friend, Hanna Van Soelen, fell from a second-story balcony at their resort. She doesn’t remember the fall.

Wollenzien was taken to a local hospital then airlifted to the University of Missouri Hospital, where she underwent multiple emergency surgeries.

“I guess that first night, things were really touch-and-go, and they weren’t really sure if I was going to make it or not,” she said.

The member of the Delta Gamma sorority didn’t remember anything until four days after the accident, when she woke up to multiple tubes down her throat. She suffered an incomplete spinal cord injury, losing movement below her chest and having limited mobility in her hands and arms.

Although she’s recently been able to wiggle her toes, there’s a low chance that she could walk again someday.

Preliminary autopsy results released Tuesday by the Camden County Sheriff’s Office found that foul play was not suspected in Jackowski’s recent death. Full toxicology results could take six to eight weeks.

Leaders of the University of Iowa Interfraternity and Panhellenic councils called for an immediate and permanent ban on all out-of-town formal events and also instituted an immediate ban on fraternity and sorority events with alcohol in response to the recent tragedy.

“Although out-of-town formals can be really fun, I don’t think they’re worth the risk,” Wollenzien said. “When you’re at an out-of-town formal, you’re at an unfamiliar place with people you usually don’t know very well, and combining that with alcohol usually isn’t a good outcome.”

“I was one of those people that never thought anything bad could happen to me, and all of a sudden, I’m paralyzed,” she added. “I think people think they’re invincible — until they’re not.”

