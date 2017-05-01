Inside the Moment Kim Kardashian Melted Down at Scott Disick Trying to Get Over Kourtney with a ‘Tramp’

Kim Kardashian West is at her breaking point with Scott Disick.

On Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kim slowly started to get back to her public life and decided to go to Dubai for a Masterclass and she took Disick along with her — wrong move.

“The Masterclass is on a stage with a thousand people it’s not like I’m doing baby steps,” she said in her interview. “To say that I’m nervous is an understatement, but I’m trying to get back to normal.”

When the group gets to Dubai, Kim started to feel uncomfortable about being out in public even with ample security.

“I think that my sense of what’s going on around me is x100,” she said in her sit-down interview. “I can feel people around taking pictures, talking or calling my name. I don’t want to be this crazy person … I get it seems ridiculous when I’m trying to ease into it. It’s just how I feel.”

When it came to actually going to the Masterclass, Kim started to feel anxious about the crowds and having to take photos with fans.

“I live my life so publicly but after Paris I feel like is this what I should be doing?” she told the cameras. “Like is it worth it for me to have all this anxiety. I just don’t know if I want to do this anymore.”

In the end, Kim was able to face her fears and had a blast meeting her Dubai fans.

Things also seemed to be a little off with Disick on the trip. He heard a rumor that Kourtney was hooking up with someone back home and he didn’t take it well — something Kim started to get worried about.

“This is probably the worst thing I could here, ever,” Disick said in her sit-down. “I don’t think she realized that a friend of mine saw her. When I called her and asked and she blatantly lied to me. I just didn’t see things going in this direction. Everything I’ve been working so hard for is done now.”

Disick went on to go get drunk while on the trip and Kim got notified via security.

“I think this has a lot to do with what he thinks Kourt is up to and that just sucks,” Kim said in her interview. Not long after things turned into chaos.

Later, when the group was going to go on a desert adventure, they all found out that there was a girl in Disick’s room and Kim was set on finding her. So she raced into his suite with cameras in tow and mayhem broke out.

“Something is up,” Kim said. “Scott is like pacing and something came over me that I was like, ‘He has a f—ing girl hiding somewhere and we’re gonna find her.”

“I’m going to have a heart attack,” Disick told a producer. “Yup this is going to be really awkward.”

When Kim found that the bathroom door was locked, she freaked out and broke into it — coming face to face with the random girl.

“Seriously? You’re just like a whore, a tramp! Get your s— and get out of here,” Kim yelled at the girl who’s face was blurred out. “You groupie! Get your shit and security will escort you the f— out of here!” (Stay tuned for part two on next week’s episode.)

Also on tonight’s episode, issues aroused between Caitlyn Jenner and Kendall after she built her and Kylie a barn at her house in Malibu and asked her daughters to start figuring out how to get their horses there.

“I’m excited that the ball is rolling and we can spend more time together,” Kendall admitted in her sit-down. But things didn’t go so smoothly.

While Kendall showed up to ride and pick out horses with her dad, Kylie was nowhere to be found — which ultimately bothered Caitlyn who just couldn’t seem to let it go.

“I get my dad missing hanging out with Kylie but I do make an effort to come hang out with her,” Kendall said in her interview. “She’s just obsessing over Kylie and ruining the time we spend together.”

Later, Kendall and Caitlyn spend even more time together, minus Kylie, but again, all Caitlyn seemed to be worried about was the fact her youngest daughter didn’t show up again.

“Have you heard from Kylie? She’s driving me kind of crazy,” Caitlyn said to Kendall. “She’s canceling on stuff all the time. Why is she canceling?”

“You talk about it a lot. I’m here. Am I not good enough?” Kendall responded. “You keep complaining and it’s making me not want to be around you.”

After taking a moment, Caitlyn realized she had been ruining her time with her 21-year-old daughter.

“Were talking about Kylie, I’m sorry. I thought you would be able to help a lot with it,” she told Kendall. “I’m sorry I put you in the middle of all this. I get insecure all the time with the kids and all I’ve been through. Even with all my insecurities you’ve been there for me and I appreciate it. I appreciate you coming and helping out. I would have to put you as my number one child.”

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays (9 p.m. ET) on E!

