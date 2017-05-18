If Selena Gomez’s “Bad Liar” Song Sounds Familiar, Here’s Why

Selena Gomez has been teasing fans with videos and photos on Instagram all week, and on Wednesday night, she finally dropped her new single, “Bad Liar.” The track reunited Selena with her former Revival songwriters Justin Tranter and Julia Michaels, and if it sounds familiar, it’s because it samples the bass line from the Talking Heads’ 1977 single “Psycho Killer.” Oh, and don’t worry, you don’t have to be a bad liar to love this song.

