If Drake Was a Chocolate Cake, This Is What He Would Taste Like

New York’s Butter & Scotch bakery combines two of our favorite things, (chocolate and Drake!) with this yummy Hotline Bling cake. Described as “one of the best chocolate cakes I’ve ever had,” by POPSUGAR’s executive editor, Nancy Einhart, the Drake-inspired cake is said to be “rich and chocolatey, with just a touch of welcome saltiness.” Yeah, we’re already drooling, too.

That’s not all, though. The dark chocolate Hotline Bling cake ($45) is covered in edible gold glitter fitting for the rap king, and has “layers of salted caramel” in between. If you’re ready to try it for yourself and you happen to be in the NYC area, you can order and pick-up the 10-inch cake which serves up to 22 slices, or the 6-inch cake which serves up to 10 slices. You can also request a personalized message on top, because YOLO. Now excuse us while we treat ourselves to another piece and stare at these 31 photos of Drake looking edible AF.

