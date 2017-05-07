How to Do Holographic Highlight IRL — According to a Beauty Pro

Taylor Frankel launched the successful makeup brand Nudestix with her sister Ally. We are thrilled to share this exclusive contributing creative post from her. Then, learn more about how she started Nudestix here.

Hey, it’s me, your girl Tay! Serious question, how many times have you seen an Instagram trend that looks super cool in pictures, but not-at-all wearable IRL? (TBT to clown contouring, haha.) The beauty community has done it again, by feeding our inner unicorn obsession. Meet the holographic highlighting trend! Not that I need to tell you, because you’ve probably heard all the rage about the “holographic” trend, and probably thought to yourself, “Well, that’s cool but I could never wear (or pull that off) to work, school, or for a casual brunch with girlfriends.” For this very relatable reason, I have created the ultimate (not to brag!) step-by-step how-to guide for creating the perfect wearable holographic highlight for real life. Thank me later, ladies!

