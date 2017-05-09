How Nikki Bella’s Life Has Changed Since Getting Engaged to John Cena

Nikki Bella is looking forward to walking down the aisle with John Cena. The WWE wrestler got engaged to her longtime love last month, and she recently told E! News how her life has changed since becoming engaged. “It does feel different because I guess now there’s a sense of security,” she said. “I feel like I have a bigger smile and I’m like, ‘Yeah I’m taken.’” Despite John’s previous protests against marriage, Nikki revealed, “He told me the other day, ‘You know Nicole, I never thought like I would have done this again, but I know I’m gonna be with you forever.’”

Nikki also touched on their relationship, saying, “We’re best friends. We literally love to just hang out together and have drinks or go swimming.” As far as the wedding goes, Nikki said she’s going for “classic bride . . . black-tie wedding,” adding, “I’m just happy to be marrying my best friend.” Could these two be any cuter?

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Nikki-Bella-Talks-About-Engagement-John-Cena-May-2017-43516738

