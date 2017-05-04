It’s only been about a month since Jennifer Garner officially pulled the plug on her marriage to Ben Affleck, and now the actress is doing everything in her power to keep busy amid the divorce drama. The mother-of-one is putting the focus on her mommy duties as she was photographed in Brentwood on Wednesday joining three other local moms for a school trip with their kids. Click through to watch Jennifer Garner in action as she attempts to get over Ben Affleck

Garner took a break and sipped on a Diet Coke.

She looked casual as usual.

The laid-back actress donned light wash denim and a navy tee paired with sneakers.

There’s not doubt Jen puts her kids above everything else.

Do you have any other advice on how Jen can get through this tough time? Sound off in the comments!

The post How Jennifer Garner Is Keeping Busy Amid Ben Affleck Divorce — But Will She Crack? appeared first on OK! Magazine.

Via: http://okmagazine.com/photos/jennifer-garner-ben-affleck-divorce/

Share

More Celebrity News: