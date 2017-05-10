How Grace and Frankie’s June Diane Raphael Is Helping ‘Badass’ Women Get Into Politics

June Diane Raphael is taking steps to encourage more women to join the many “older white dudes” who populate politics.

The comedian and Grace and Frankie actress, 37, is partnering up with friend and Emily’s List Chief of Staff Kate Black to write The Badass Woman’s Guide to Running for Office and Changing the World — and the soon-to-be author tells PEOPLE the inspiration behind the book was her frustration with the lack of gender representation in current politics.

“I decided to write this book because women represent less than 20% of Congress and less than 25% of state legislatures,” Raphael says. “Last time I checked we make up over half the population. I’m no mathematician (despite the rumors) but these numbers are haunting. I’m collaborating with Kate Black on this book because we both truly believe we need our government to reflect the actual population.”

Founded in 1985, Emily’s List is a political action committee that works to elect Democratic, pro-choice women to political office.

Another reason Raphael says she’s motivated to write the book? “Because we can’t look at another photo of a bunch of older white dudes making decisions about women,” she adds.

The book, published by Workman and expected to be released in 2019, will be a “workbook/planner with prescriptive, how-to text” that will “reveal the basics of what a woman needs to know to run for office, whether it’s on the local, state, or federal level.”

This isn’t Raphael’s first try at helping people get more involved in politics and social causes. The New Girl alum recently collaborated with friends and husband Paul Scheer on The Big Hundred Instagram campaign, aimed at giving followers “bite-sized” ways to get involved with their community during the first 100 days of the new administration. Celebs included Sarah Silverman, John Mulaney and Adrian Grenier all got in on the fun.

Grace and Frankie‘s third season is streaming on Netflix now.

