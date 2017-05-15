How Can You Tell If Your Dog Has Allergies? PEOPLE’s Pet Vet Has the Answer

Is your dog rubbing his face all over the couch and floor? Scratching his ears? Licking his paws?

He could have an allergy.

While that’s the bad news, here’s the good news: allergies in dogs are quite treatable and easy to manage, as PEOPLE’s Pet Vet Dr. Evan Antin shares in his latest video (above) about some of the most-Googled pet questions.

According to Dr. Antin, there are three kinds of allergies found in dogs: flea bite hypersensitivity, which is easily treated with medication; food allergies, which require a diet trial and hypoallergenic meals; and atopy, seasonal or environmental allergies that cause many of the reactions above.

Hear more from Dr. Antin about potential treatments in the clip above, and if you see any of these symptoms in your dog, seek medical attention from your local veterinarian.

Via: http://people.com/pets/allergies-in-dogs-symptoms-treatment/

