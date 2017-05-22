Here’s What You Didn’t See at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards

By now, everyone knows that Drake, Beyoncé and The Chainsmokers dominated the 2017 Billboard Music Awards, all of them taking home a substantial amount of hardware (Drake even set a record). But what was happening in the audience inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas while cameras weren’t rolling? Here are a few things you didn’t see on TV:

You could argue that K-pop group BTS got fans the most excited. An estimated 1,000 people waited for the group to arrive at the Las Vegas airport on Friday. On Sunday, tween girls began lining up at the magenta carpet at 5 a.m. to see the group. They were greeted by 90-plus degree weather, and medics were needed to attend to several of them who suffered heat exhaustion. Before winning Top Social Artist, BTS member Rap Monster told PEOPLE of their rabid fans: “It’s so crazy and still so surprising. It’s not easy waiting for someone for hours. We’re so lucky to have fans like those.” During one commercial break — a full hour after the win — fans from the upper deck of the arena began chanting “BTS” without any prompting.

Billy Ray Cyrus was heard on the magenta carpet telling ET Canada that it was like an “early Father’s Day” on Sunday since Miley Cyrus was performing and his daughter Noah was in attendance. The Cyrus family sat stage left. Just as Miley took the stage, she waved at them and blew a kiss. During her performance, balloons dropped from the ceiling. There were fewer balloons bouncing around than anticipated, though. One of the three giant nets carrying balloons high above T-Mobile Arena malfunctioned and failed to drop any.

Following her nine-minute performance to open the show, Nicki Minaj stood on the top of her platform blowing kisses to fans.

Many in Las Vegas got a sneak peek of Drake’s performance on Saturday night, when he sang “Gyalchester” at the famed Bellagio fountains. For his mini-show, the entertainer shut down the strip. His fiery performance was lighting up social media nearly 24 hours before it even technically happened. While he accepted his award for top 200 album, he told Ludacris he loved him even though they “haven’t always seen eye to eye.” Ludacris pointed at Drake and saluted him.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton cozied up and chatted during the first commercial break. Shelton later made Stefani feel extra special an hour later when he called himself the “luckiest guy in the room” because his lady love was with him while he picked up the award for top country artist.

Perhaps a collaboration is in the works? During a few commercial breaks, the Chainsmokers were seen chatting with Florida Georgia Line. After The Chainsmokers won top 100 song, Tyler Hubbard was seen bowing down to them.

There wasn’t a camera phone not recording during Céline Dion‘s performance. As Lea Michele introduced Dion, the audience’s cell phones lit up as guests started recording. Michele stood on a nearby stage watching — a rarity, as most celebrities leave the stage immediately after introductions.

Rather than leaving the awards after her stunning performance, Dion stayed to watch Cher’s two-song performance. Dion stood in the press room dancing and watching Cher on the TV with media photographers.

