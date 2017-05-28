Hear Us Out — EVERY Bar Should Be Required to Post a Sign Like This One

This is definitely our favourite sign in the bar. Also if dudes could stop trying to kiss our female bartender’s hands that would be great. pic.twitter.com/C1Lf8KNe1Q

— Beer Cellar Exeter (@BeerCellarExe) May 25, 2017

It seems like every woman who has worked in the service industry has horror stories about getting hit on by customers who misinterpret friendliness as flirting. The worst of these sometimes get grabby, feeling entitled to women’s bodies because they treated them politely and with a smile. (Say it with me: “ughhh!”) I once had a stranger follow me into the parking garage from my coffee shop job because he’d “picked up on my vibes” and assumed I’d want to meet up after my shift. Ummm, what? This sort of experience is exactly why one British pub, The Beer Cellar in Exeter, posted a sign reminding patrons why female staff are actually nice to customers. Hint: it’s not due to attraction.

42655137

Cleverly communicated through a pie chart, the sign lists the reason female staff are friendly: not because “she is uncontrollably sexually attracted” to customers, but “because that’s literally her f*cking job, you cretin.” Hear, hear! When the pub tweeted a now-viral photo of the sign, it also added a request: “If dudes could stop trying to kiss our female bartender’s hands that would be great.” Who thinks that every establishment should have a sign like this? Hopefully more bars and restaurants get on board!

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/love/Bar-Sign-About-Why-Bartender-Nice-Customers-43579648

Share

More Celebrity News: