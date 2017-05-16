Harry Styles to Star in His Very Own Carpool Karaoke with James Corden

Get ready for a Carpool Harry-oke starring Harry Styles!

The One Direction member-turned-solo artist, 23, kicked off his week-long residency on The Late Late Show Monday along with host James Corden and actor Aaron Taylor Johnson, who was the night’s guest.

“I’ve arranged for Mr. Harry Styles, he’s going to help me get to work on Thursday in a brand new Carpool Karaoke, you don’t want to miss it,” Corden announced at the top of the show.

Harry and James Corden for Carpool Karaoke. pic.twitter.com/5I9RW2VhYI — Harry Styles Updates (@KingHSUpdates) May 16, 2017

Back in December 2015, Styles rode with Corden and his band mates Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne, months following Zayn Malik‘s departure.

Also during Monday’s episode, Styles had a bit of an awkward moment when Johnson mentioned the Kardashians — specifically Harry’s ex Kendall Jenner — during a conversation about the actor’s coop of chickens, all of whom are named after the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality family.

“So, do lay every day, Harry?” Corden asked Styles.

Styles will be performing a new song from his self-titled album each night of the stint until Thursday, May 18. On Monday’s show, the singer performed his hit, “Sign of the Times.”

The Late Late Show airs nightly at 12:37 a.m. ET/PT.

Via: http://people.com/music/harry-styles-carpool-karaoke-announcement/

