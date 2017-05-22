Halsey Gives Off Major Rihanna Vibes During Her BBMAs Performance

#BBMAs: @Halsey performs “Now Or Never” pic.twitter.com/JJqKev41sU

— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) May 22, 2017

After taking home three trophies for her hit “Closer” with The Chainsmokers, Halsey hit the Billboard Music Awards stage on Sunday for her first solo award show performance. Halsey belted out her new single, “Now or Never,” giving off some major Rihanna vibes. Check it out above now.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/entertainment/Halsey-Performance-2017-Billboard-Music-Awards-43561369

Share

More Celebrity News: