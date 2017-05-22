Google Gears Up to Launch Its Own Job Search Engine

Image Source: StockSnap / Wilfred Iven

“OK, Google: Where should I work next?”

From entry-level roles to high-end corporate positions, Google is determined to solve the “talent shortage” problem felt by companies by making it easy for employers and candidates to find each other. To this end, Google aims to roll out a job search feature, initially in partnership with traditional job search service providers like Glassdoor, Monster, and LinkedIn.

Image Source: Google

Similar to other job search functions, Google’s feature will be able to filter job listings by title, location, type, and date posted, along with other considerations like commute time from a candidate’s home. What’s different about this search feature, however, is how it will figure out how job titles are related and group them together. Techcrunch explains:

“For instance, a search for ‘retail’ could mean ‘retail associate’ or ‘store clerk’ or ‘store manager,’ depending on how the employer wrote the job description. Google will be able to put all these together, so users who search for ‘retail’ will see all matching job types.”

43547439

As Google CEO Sundar Pichai puts it, this is part of an effort to leverage Google’s AI capabilities to “democratize access to information and surface new opportunities.” Sounds like great news for the many job seekers eager to find their next big gig.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/career/Google-Launch-Job-Search-Feature-43548203

Share

More Celebrity News: