Gina Rodriguez Gushes Over Her Boyfriend, Joe: “You Make My Heart Smile”

Gina Rodriguez is happily in love. The Jane the Virgin star recently gave fans a glimpse into her relationship with Joe LoCicero, sharing a candid video of the two walking their dog on the boardwalk while making out and doing silly dances. “You make my heart smile @joe_locicero #blessed,” Rodriguez wrote.

“Human connection is more important than money, power or fame. Everything is sweeter with you Joe. The stress isn’t as hard, the fear isn’t as great and I know I can take it all on with you lifting me up,” she added.

This isn’t the first time the 32-year-old actress has professed her love for her boyfriend, whom she met on the set of Jane the Virgin. Back in December, Rodriguez posted a heartwarming tribute to Joe on Twitter and then another on Instagram for Valentine’s Day.

It’s safe to say we can’t get enough of these two!

