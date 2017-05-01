Gayle King Forgot Her Garment Bag on a United Airlines Flight and Pleaded for Its Return on Instagram Tweet cgadmin

United Airlines has been making headlines the last few weeks after a passenger was forcibly dragged off the plane and then a rabbit, destined to be the world’s largest, died in the cargo hold of a United Airlines flight. Now, the company is in the news yet again, this time because Gayle King lost her garment bag.

Indeed, the morning news anchor left her carryon aboard United Airlines Flight 0324 and sent out a plea on Instagram for help in tracking it down.

CBS’s This Morning co-host posted a photo of the entire outfit she left inside a white garment on board her flight to Washington Dulles International Airport — a bright colorblock A-line dress and one of the most ginormous statement necklaces she’s ever worn (and trust us, that’s saying something).

To prove just how serious she was in getting this dress back safely to her closet, she also provided photos of the two flight attendants on board who could possibly better assist in tracking it down.

She first wore the eye-catching outfit over the weekend to Tina Knowles Lawson‘s Inaugural Wearable Art Gala in Los Angeles and planned to wear it again during CBS This Morning’s special broadcast straight from inside the White House Monday morning. (Knowles Lawson actually picked out the necklace.)

While it didn’t make it back to her in time for the 7 a.m. broadcast (she opted for a orange sheath and neon pumps instead), all her detective work did pay off in the end.

Joséph Zambrano, an editor at O, the Oprah Magazine, commented on King’s post writing, “Update: Bag has been found and on its way to NYC. Everyone carry on with your regularly scheduled program.”

We could not be more relieved King will have another chance to wear this truly head-turning ensemble.

No word yet on whether or not BFF Oprah Winfrey is a fan — Winfrey has commented on King’s choice of statement necklaces in the past, going as far as writing to King’s assistant saying, “plz tell Gayle I’m on treadmill & it’s hard to focus w/the circus around your neck.”

What do you think of King’s lost bag saga?

