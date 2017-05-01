Galaxy Brushes Are Here to Add Extraterrestrial Excitement to Your Makeup Bag

It may seem like there’s a new mermaid or unicorn-inspired makeup brush collection launching each day, but it doesn’t make them any less magical. Peachy Queen is the latest brand to offer whimsical brush sets featuring chic gold mermaid tails, dreamy pastel unicorn-tail bristles, and — our new favorite — sparky multicolored galaxy tools.

These dreamy sets will surely stand out on your vanity if you’re too lazy to do Spring cleaning. The Peachy Queen ones are extra fabulous thanks to the gorgeous colors (they look filtered IRL!) and shapes (just check out the Ziggy Stardust set, which looks like beautiful Harry Potter wands). Keep reading to see some of our favorites, all under $30!

