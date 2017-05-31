Felicity Reunion! Keri Russell Reveals Why Scott Speedman Was a ‘Disaster of a Boyfriend’

Noel Crane who?

Tuesday was a Felicity-filled day for Felicity Porter (err Keri Russell) and Ben Covington (a.k.a. Scott Speedman) as they reunited for both Russell’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony in Los Angeles and a joint appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

The longtime pals went down memory lane as they talked about their on-screen romance on the coming-of-age WB drama, which ran from 1998 to 2002.

When talking to host Jimmy Kimmel about Felicity’s infamous hair cut, that Russell got in real life after season one, the actress, 41, made a quip about how Speedman was a “disaster of a boyfriend.”

“A young 20s boyfriend is called a disaster of a boyfriend,” Russell said of Speedman, who was 23 when he landed the gig. The Animal Kingdom actor added: “Not much has changed.”

RELATED VIDEO: Felicity Costars Reunite for the First Time (In Bed) for EW

As for an official Felicity reunion anytime soon, both stars were less optimistic of it actually happening.

“Some people are on some high-class shows,” Speedman joked about Russell’s FX show, The Americans, and Scott Foley‘s show, Scandal. “I’ll do it in a heartbeat. I’ll be on Lifetime in no time,” he added.

At the Walk of Fame reception, the pair were joined by Felicity co-creators Matt Reeves and J.J. Abrams, both of whom spoke at the ceremony.

Back in October 2015, Entertainment Weekly staged a Felicity reunion between Russell and Speedman for the first time since the cult-favorite drama wrapped over 15 years ago. Also joining them was Foley, who played earnest and bookish RA Noel.

Tuesday was also a big night for Russell’s character on her hit FX show, The Americans. The season five finale marked the end of its penultimate installment opposite onscreen love and real-life partner Matthew Rhys.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs weekdays at 11:35 a.m. ET on ABC.

Via: http://people.com/tv/keri-russell-scott-speedman-felicity-reunion/

Share

More Celebrity News: