Exes Robin Wright and Sean Penn Spotted in New York Together

Robin Wright and Sean Penn are keeping it friendly.

The exes were spotted heading to New York’s John F. Kennedy airport on Tuesday, almost seven years since their divorce was finalized. Penn walked ahead of his ex-wife as he carried their bags to the car.

The duo was dressed for the gloomy New York weather as they both covered up for their outing. Wright kept her outfit casual, wearing a pair of jeans, a black jacket and a pink scarf. Penn followed suit, donning khaki pants and an army green bomber jacket with white sneakers.

Penn and Wright share two children from their decade-long romance — Dylan Frances, 26, and Hopper Jack, 23. During their marriage, the House of Cards actress changed her name to Wright Penn before going back to her original moniker after their 2010 divorce.

The actors had a tumultuous relationship as they began dating in 1989 after Penn’s divorce from Madonna and continued an on-and-off love affair for over a decade. They tied the knot in 1996 and filed for divorce in 2007 before reconciling shortly after. The couple officially ended their marriage in July 2010.

Wright was most recently involved with actor Ben Foster. They were engaged for a year before calling it off in August 2015. Penn was also previously engaged to actress Charlize Theron but the two split in June 2015.

