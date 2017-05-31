Duggar Baby On The Way: Newlyweds Joy-Anna Duggar & Austin Forsyth Are Ready To Start A Family

Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth are just days into their lives as newlyweds and already they’re talking babies. (Are you actually surprised?)

Hours after saying “I do” the couple revealed their plans to start a family to People magazine.

“We love kids and we’re excited to have a family,” Austin confessed. “We’re just going to see what the Lord does.”

As OK! readers know, just days before her wedding, Joy-Anna also expressed her excitement about starting a family with Austin as she dropped a baby bomb in a sweet video dedicated to Duggar matriarch, Michelle, for Mother’s day.

“I can’t wait to be a mother myself,” she revealed.

And when it comes to whether or not Joy will follow in her mom’s footsteps, in terms of having an ever-growing family, the 19-year-old said she and Austin aren’t set on a certain number of kids.

“We want as many as the Lord thinks we can handle and we are putting it into his hands,” the couple shared.

On May 26, Joy and Austin surprised Duggar fans by announcing that they had tied the knot, after a mere three-month engagement, in front of over 1000 friends and family.

“We feel so happy and so excited,” the couple told the mag following the ceremony.

Do you think Joy-Anna and Austin will start a family right away? Sound off in the comments!

