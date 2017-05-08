Drop What You’re Doing and Watch MTV’s Hilarious Beauty and the Beast Spoof

The inaugural MTV Movie and TV Awards truly outdid itself on Sunday night. To open the show, host Adam DeVine wrangled Hailee Steinfeld, Rebel Wilson, Millie Bobby Brown, Josh Gad, Blake Anderson, Mike Colter, and Chrissy Metz for one of the best Beauty and the Beast spoofs of all time (even the latest Belle, Emma Watson, couldn’t contain her joy). Watch it all go down above!

