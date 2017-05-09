Dove’s Viral New Campaign Features Body Washes Shaped Like Curvy Women

Dove! It’s just like . . . us? In the iconic drugstore brand’s latest #RealBeauty campaign, it features a lineup of body washes that oddly resemble the Kardashians. Seriously. Dove creative pros have made over the packaging of its famous shower essential to look like women’s bodies. All bodies. All sizes. All shapes. You get the idea.

“From curvaceous to slender, tall to petite, and whatever your skin color, shoe size or hair type, beauty comes in a million different shapes and sizes,” read a statement on dove.com. “Our six exclusive bottle designs represent this diversity: just like women, we wanted to show that our iconic bottle can come in all shapes and sizes, too.”

After the pros behind Dove conducted a Global Beauty and Confidence Report, it revealed that “one in two women feels social media puts pressure on them to look a certain way.” Hopefully these kitschy body wash bottles will offer a reminder to be comfortable in your (hydrated!) skin.

