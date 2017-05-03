Don’t Miss a Single Look From This Year’s Met Gala
With a theme that focused on Rei Kawakubo‘s inimitable, over-the-top designs for Comme des Garcons, you can be sure this year’s Met Gala red carpet was filled to the brim with jaw-dropping looks. Cohost Katy Perry‘s wardrobe was costume-like to begin with, and what fun would it be if the supermodels, designers, and stars didn’t follow in her footsteps? Ahead, see how everyone showed up to the ball, all to celebrate fashion as an art form — literally.
