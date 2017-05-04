Do Yourself a Favor and Watch Chris Pratt Demonstrate His Ideal “Humpin’ Tempo”

If you’re curious about the tempo at which Chris Pratt prefers to hump, you’re in luck, because he talked about just that when he sat down with Stephen Colbert on Monday. During his appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Chris talked about his mix-tape-making abilities — or lack thereof. After creating an awesome mix for his brother, he felt confident in his song-curating skills, but when he tried to make a love-making mix for his wife, Anna Faris, things didn’t go as planned. Please, please take some time to watch Chris Pratt describe why the mix didn’t work, because (spoiler alert) he does an absolutely hilarious demonstration of his ideal “humpin’ tempo.” File under: yet another reason to love him.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Chris-Pratt-Late-Show-May-2017-Video-43499881

Share

More Celebrity News: