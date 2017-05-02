Diddy Lays on the Met Gala Red Carpet to Get the Best View of Girlfriend Cassie

There were a lot of cute couples at the Met Gala on Monday night, but we can safely say that nobody compared to Sean “Diddy” Combs and Cassie. While the other pairs sweetly smiled and showed a little PDA while posing for photos on the red carpet, Diddy took his admiration for Cassie to a whole new level. The rapper decided to lay down on the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s sprawling staircase to make way for Cassie so that he could get the best view of her turning heads. He also posted a photo of the moment on his Instagram, saying he was tired and needed to sit down for a second. This is almost better than Barack Obama’s recent Instagram husband moment with Michelle . . . almost.

