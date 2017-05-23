Danielle Staub Is Engaged! Find Out How the Former RHONJ Star’s Boyfriend Popped the Question

She has famously been engaged 19 times before — now it looks like Danielle Staub has made it an even 20!

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star and boyfriend Matt Caffrey are engaged to be married, a source close to the hit Bravo show’s production confirms to PEOPLE.

While the 54-year-old reality star left RHONJ after its second season among a sea of controversy (and blowout fights with cast mates like Teresa Giudice), the production insider said Staub is slated to appear in the “Friend of the Housewives” role on the show’s upcoming eighth season.

Caffrey’s proposal was even caught by RHONJ cameras and is expected to be a part of the show when it returns sometime this year, the source says.

A rep for Staub has no comment at this time.

Staub and Caffrey have been dating since April 2016. She celebrated their one-year anniversary on Instagram, sharing a selfie of the two and writing, “Here’s to my #first year #anniversary with this cutie … you are a wonderful man and I’m blessed to have you in my life … #happyoneyear.”

The couple haven’t shied away from sharing their relationship on social media, often posting photos together of their romantic date nights.

This will be the third marriage for Staub. She and her last husband, businessman Thomas N. Staub, split after 14 years together before RHONJ began filming. They have two daughters together: Christine, 23, and Jillian, 19

Staub’s past relationships were a huge subject of gossip among her fellow New Jersey Housewives on RHONJ — specifically her first marriage to former FBI informant Kevin Maher, who spoke openly about their past in his biography Cop Without a Badge.

That book (and the gossip surrounding it) was the catalyst for the show’s most iconic moment when Giudice flipped a table while arguing with Staub during the season 1 finale.

The two have made up since and even bonded over a shared love of yoga as they rekindle their friendship.

The Dirty was first to report Staub’s engagement news.

Via: http://people.com/tv/danielle-staub-engaged/

