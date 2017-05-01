Dallas Police Search for Active Shooter After Firefighter Injured by Gunfire

A Dallas firefighter has been shot and an active shooter has “pinned down” officers by gunfire in East Dallas, according to the Dallas Police Association.

Authorities would not confirm how many people have been shot or any additional details on the shooting. According to the DPA, police have a home surrounded and officers are canvassing the area and evacuating people from nearby buildings.

There is another active shooter in Dallas. This time a fireman has been shot, and officers are pinned down by gunfire. Please pray! — Dallas Police Assoc (@DPA_PoliceAssoc) May 1, 2017

A reporter at WFAA-TV has tweeted that a “multiple firefighters” were shot, but police would not confirm any additional casualties or injuries.

At least 20 police units have responded to the location in East Dallas, according to the Dallas Police Department. According to a live aerial camera from NBC-DFW, responding officers are getting into position with their guns drawn.

We have PIO headed to the scene, we can confirm one member of Dallas Fire Rescue has been shot and transported to a local hospital. — Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) May 1, 2017

The unidentified firefighter has been taken to a Baylor Medical Center for treatment. The firefighter’s condition was not immediately clear known.

The Dallas Police Department would not disclose any additional details, but a spokesperson tells PEOPLE that “the situation is ongoing, and the public will be notified of developments as they happen.”

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

Via: http://people.com/crime/dallas-shooter-fireman-shot-police/

Share

More Celebrity News: