Courtney Love and Frances Bean Cobain Have a Mother-Daughter Met Gala Date

Courtney Love and her daughter, Frances Bean Cobain, arrived together for the Met Gala in NYC on Monday night. The mother-daughter duo hit the red carpet with longtime friend Marc Jacobs and model Char Defrancesco and shared a few kisses for the cameras. While the two haven’t always been close — 24-year-old Frances famously emancipated herself from her mother in 2009 — the pair was spotted holding hands in Manhattan ahead of the big event and seemed to be having a great time together at the gala.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Courtney-Love-Frances-Bean-Cobain-2017-Met-Gala-43489379

