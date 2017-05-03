Comedian Jim Gaffigan’s Wife Recovering After Surgery to Remove ‘Large’ Brain Tumor

Comedian Jim Gaffigan revealed his wife, Jeannie, recently had a “life-threatening” tumor around her brain stem removed.

“Two weeks ago an MRI revealed @jeanniegaffigan had a large tumor around her brain stem that was life threatening. After nine hours of urgent surgery, the tumor was completely removed. She is now recovering at home. We thank you for your continued prayers,” Gaffigan, 50, wrote on Facebook Monday.

The husband and wife duo, who wed in 2003, created TV Land’s The Jim Gaffigan Show ,and have five children together: daughters Marre and Katie, and sons Jack, Michael, and Patrick. Jeannie also served as co-writer, director and executive producer of her husband’s fifth album, Cinco.

“I’m coming back! Thanks for your prayers. I’m alive!” Jeannie, 47, shared Tuesday on Instagram.

Earlier this month, the stand-up veteran told PEOPLE that he and Jeannie have made comedy an important part of their children’s lives.

“Our relationship has always been – ever since we first started dating – it’s been collaborative,” Jim explained. “So we’ve always had this similar work ethic where we don’t really view it as a job. And it doesn’t happen in a set or even a scheduled time, it’s an ongoing discussion.”

Adding, “And having five young children it would be impossible to do that. You know, years ago we used to put the kids to bed and then we’d drink wine and talk about stand up, but those days are a fond memory.”

Via: http://people.com/celebrity/jim-gaffigan-wife-tumor/

