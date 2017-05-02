Chrissy Teigen Just Shared the First IRL Glimpse of Her Becca Palette at the Met Gala

With the launch of the Becca x Chrissy Teigen Glow Face Palette happening any day now, we’re looking for every and any clue as to the exact debut date. While “early May” is all we know right now, we’ve been keeping ourselves occupied with sneak peeks at swatches. Now we’re finally seeing the palette’s pigmentation in real life — Chrissy herself rocked the palette to the Met Gala!

According to the brand, makeup artist Mary Phillips used the Becca palette’s Shimmering Skin Perfector Highlighter in Rose Gold and Beach Nectar, then layered on the Sunlit Bronzer in Malibu Soleil. “I very faintly applied for an all-over glow, and then more concentrated under the brow bone. I swiped along her cheeks by the temple and top of the cheekbone. Then, I very sparingly dusted some more along the side,” Phillips divulged, adding, “sometimes your highlight needs some depth, too!”

Chrissy’s luminous radiance was the perfect accent to her glamorous Marchesa gown, and seeing her rock the Becca palette only made us want it even more! Keep reading for more shots of Chrissy’s glam.

